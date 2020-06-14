Betty Marie Dryer FORT WORTH--Betty Marie Durig Dryer, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, went to heaven on Friday, May 22, 2020, in the early morning hours. She was taken from this life by the terrible disease, Alzheimer's. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at Thompson's Harveson & Cole, 4350 River Oaks Blvd. MEMORIALS: Please send donations to the James L. West Center, 1111 Summit Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76102 Betty was born Oct. 9, 1928, in Washington County (Beaverton), Ore., to William and Edna Durig. Betty grew up in North Plains, attended Tualatin Valley School, a one room school through the eighth grade. She attended Beaverton High School followed by two years at Oregon State University. At OSU, she met Frederick Jay Dryer and married him on Nov. 24, 1950. Betty and Jay had three girls, Janeen, Leanne and Linda. They moved many times during their life time and finally settled in Richardson, Texas. Betty was an amazing seamstress, quilter and embroiderer. She volunteered at many school libraries, which turned into a job. She also loved to sing in the church choir and was an active member of the Richardson Women's Club. Betty was also a Camp Fire Girl leader for many years. Betty was preceded in death by Jay, her husband of 65 years; and her two brothers. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her children,Janeen Farmer, Leanne and Jack Huff, and Linda and Kevin Ford. She has seven grandchildren and their spouses: Blake and Jillian Farmer, Keith and Brittany Farmer, Grant and Alison Huff, Adrianne and Bowie Holland, Victoria Ford, Allison Ford and Matthew Ford. She also has two great-grandchildren, Colin and Felicity Farmer. She is also survived by her sister, Dr. June Durig Wright; and her many family members. THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4350 River Oaks Blvd. Fort Worth, TX 76114, 817-336-0345 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 14, 2020.