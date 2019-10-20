Home

Martin Thompson & Son Funeral Home
6009 Wedgwood Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76133
(817) 292-2250
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Trinity Terrace
1600 Texas St
Ft. Worth, TX
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery
Betty Miller White Obituary
Betty Miller White FORT WORTH--Betty Miller White entered into Heaven on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. SERVICE: For service information or to leave a tribute or message for the family, please visit https://thompsonfuneral.com/tribute/details/2460/Betty-White/obituary.html#tribute-start. Betty was born in Palmyra, Pa., on July 17, 1927. Betty was a bright, generous, independent woman. She was married to Lt. Col. Robert H. White for almost 50 years and raised five children. The family lived in many states and overseas before retiring in Wichita Falls. Texas. There Betty and Bob were active members of Fain Presbyterian Church, Grand Life Masters in bridge, and volunteered at Interfaith Ministries. Betty continued to play bridge and do volunteer work at Trinity Terrace in Fort Worth where she moved after Bob's death. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her five children, two stepsons and their families.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 20, 2019
