Obituary Condolences Flowers Betty Morrison Hennington SHAVANO PARK--Betty Ruth Morrison Hennington, 97, passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at a care facility in in Shavano Park, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Friday, March 8, at Coker United Methodist Church, San Antonio. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Coker Columbarium, Coker United Methodist Church, 231 East North Loop Road, San Antonio, TX 78216. Betty was born Feb. 14, 1922, in Ardmore, Okla., to parents, Leila Lois Goddard Morrison and Dale Newell Morrison. Betty married her husband, Ollie "Ray" Hennington, on Jan. 13, 1946, at Goddard Memorial Methodist Church in Fort Smith, Ark. Her grandfather, Rev. Oscar Goddard, performed the ceremony. Betty and Ray first met at McMurry College (now University) in Abilene, Texas, and the adventure began. In later years while living in Fort Worth, Betty went on to get her master's degree in library science at the University of North Texas after raising her three daughters: Iris Kay, Mary Sue, and Doris Ann. Betty worked for the city of Fort Worth as the head librarian at the Northside Public Library and ultimately retired after many years of service. Upon retirement, Betty and Ray moved to Cedar Creek Lake near Trinidad, Texas. In 2002, they moved to the Independence Village retirement community in San Antonio. It was then that they joined Coker United Methodist Church. Betty enjoyed spending time with family, including her six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Her love of reading was passed on to her daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A lifelong Methodist, her life with Ray was centered on the church where they lived. Early in their marriage, they became charter members of Jefferson Memorial Methodist Church in San Antonio. After she retired, Betty and Ray enjoyed an anniversary cruise through the Panama Canal, which started her love of cruising. She felt most at home while in or near the water and was always looking forward to her next cruise. Betty enjoyed her last cruise in December 2017 with her three daughters; granddaughter, Jamie; and friends at the age of 95. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Ray Hennington; her parents; and her sister, Mary Frances Craymer. SURVIVORS: Betty is survived by daughter, Iris Kay Dodge and her husband, Allen, of Peachtree City, Ga.; daughter, Mary Sue Hennington and husband, Thomas J. Shain, of Morgan, Texas; daughter, Doris Ann Pennington and husband, Thomas, of San Antonio; and her grandchildren, Brett Steere Dodge and wife, Nancy Karamichou, Lynn Goddard McLaughlin and husband, Joe, Kimberly Raye Jones and husband, Matt, Melissa Kay Pennington and husband, George Popstefanov, Jamie Beth McLeod and husband, Kyle, and Mary Amanda Pennington; great-grandchildren, Andie Raye Jones, Robin Lavery Jones, Asher Thomas McLeod, Stefan Thomas Popstefanov, George Alexander Popstefanov, James Marley Popstefanov, Daphne Vasililki Dodge, and Summer Hazel McLaughlin. Other surviving family members include her nieces and nephews and their families: Loring Craymer Jr., Nancy Duke, Pat Atkins, and Dale Craymer. The family would like to thank the Independence Hill Assisted Living community of staff and caregivers; her doctors; our cousin, Nancy Duke; VITAS Hospice; and Greg and Amanda Bila of Alpha Care Home for providing loving care to our Mother as she journeyed through the last years and days of her life.



