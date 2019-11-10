Home

Betty Nell High

Betty Nell High Obituary
Betty Nell High SAGINAW--Betty Nell High, 88, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Betty was born Dec. 8, 1930, to Olin and Letha Phipps in Marietta, Okla. Betty was a very caring and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She worked in the nursery at First Baptist Church of Saginaw for over 30 years. She volunteered at Fort Worth Osteopathic Hospital. Betty was in every sense of the word a homemaker. She loved taking care of her family. She will be greatly missed. Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles D. High, and her two brothers. SURVIVORS: Son, Chris High and wife, Dianna; daughter, Donnie Brown; grandsons, Adison and Mason High; granddaughter, Amey Brown; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 10, 2019
