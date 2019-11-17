|
Betty Rae Talley Franko FORT WORTH--Betty Rae Goth was born to Mary Alene and James David Goth on Aug. 30, 1929, in Fort Worth and passed peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. VISITATION: begins at 5 p.m., with a prayer service at 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Thompson's Harveson & Cole. MEMORIALS: Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to either The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or . Betty attended school in Fort Worth and was a 1947 graduate of Paschal High School. She married the love of her life, Johnny M. Franko, in 1947, and they shared 28 years of devotion and happiness, which revolved around their family and friends. She was a dedicated employee of Fort Worth National Bank for 31 years until her retirement in 1994. She was loved by many who will truly miss her unconditional love, steadfast support and treasured life lessons, as well as the twinkle in her eye, infectious laugh, playful sense of humor, frequent "suggestions," and especially her banana pudding. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny; son, John Michael; mother, Mary Alene Talley; and stepfather, Clarence Talley. SURVIVORS: Her children, Bridget and Steve Asbury, Chris and Cissy Franko, Brian Franko, Anita and Gary Steele; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Judy Talley.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 17, 2019