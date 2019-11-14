|
|
Betty Ruth Hughes WHITE SETTLEMENT -- Betty Ruth Hughes, 77, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2019. GRAVESIDE: 1 p.m. on November 15, 2019 at Willow Springs Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Baumgardner Funeral Home. Preceded in death by her husband, Harold A. Hughes and granddaughter, Stormy Hughes. SURVIVORS: Sons, Curtis Markham, David Markham of Huntsville, Ala. and Harold A. Hughes; daughter, Linda Glass; A brother and sister in-law of Huntsville, Ala.; two sister in-laws of Fort Worth; grandsons, John Wray, Daniel Peel, and Darryl Peel; great-grandchildren, Austin and Morgan Peel; 37 nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 14, 2019