Betty Sue Snow Obituary
Betty Sue Snow EVERMAN--Betty Sue Snow, 88, of Everman, Texas, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, Laurel Land Memorial Park, Fort Worth. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, Laurel Land, Fort Worth. Betty was born Nov. 13, 1931, to Jesse and Stella Perkins. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 57 years, Otis C. Snow; daughters, Carol A. Shaw and Sharon S. Snow; son, Ronnie C. Snow; six sisters; and two brothers. SURVIVORS: She is survived by Robert "Bob" (Minzear) Snow, Catherine (Tom) Faulkenberry, Alicia Snow, Jason (Ashley) Snow, Rachael, Candice and Sean Snow; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Pat Armstrong of Chandler, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Home Instead Senior Care, Community Hospice of Texas, Dr. Ed Baker III, Dr. Lincoln Chin, Dr. Farhan Ali, Dr. Atif Haque, Dr. Randy Lew and Dr. Robert Shaw for their care and compassion to our mother over the years.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 19, 2020
