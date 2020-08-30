Betty Wardlaw Williams DALLAS--Betty Mira Wardlaw Williams passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. MEMORIAL SERVICE: A memorial service will be announced at a later date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, she would love donations to Mission Arlington, 210 W. South St., Arlington, TX 76010, 817-277-6620. Betty, nicknamed "Baby Tiny," was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on Jan. 19, 1929. Daughter of N.J. and Beryl Chastain Wardlaw, she and her older brothers grew up on and attended school on a ranch in their early years. Betty attended two high schools and was Homecoming Queen at both. She attended the North Texas Agricultural College (NTAC), which became part of the Texas A&M System and is now known as The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA). She was a member of Athenian, now Zeta Tau Alpha. After college, Betty was a top runway model in Dallas and among other modeling endeavors, was the American Airlines flight attendant model in Life Magazine. Betty married Eddie Williams and lived in Arlington, Texas, where they raised their family and opened Eddie Williams Man's Shop. She belonged to the First United Methodist Church of Arlington, Texas, and was involved with many groups, including the Cancer Research Foundation of North Texas. Betty could do almost anything, from breaking horses to sewing her grandchildren's Halloween costumes, creating elaborate table decorations for her beloved charities and baking cookies and fudge. She loved contemporary architecture and art. Betty was devoted to her family and friends and always made time for them. Betty was predeceased by her parents; husband, Marvin Edgar Williams, in 2012; brothers, Louis "Woots" Wardlaw and N.J. "Tinks" Wardlaw. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her son, Wes Wardlaw Williams and wife, Sarah; daughter, Sari Williams Moore and husband, Todd; grandchildren, Taylor Williams, Chase Williams and wife, Rachel, Clay Rogers, and Kate Rogers; stepgrandchildren, Allison Moore and Andrew Moore; great-grandchildren, Sadie Williams and Charlie Williams. She also leaves numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. ARIA CREMATION SERVICE AND FUNERAL HOME Dallas, 214-306-6700 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries