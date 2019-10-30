|
Bettye Faye Hart Chandler FORT WORTH--Bettye Faye Hart Chandler, 94, departed to her heavenly home on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. VIEWING AND VISITATION: 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, with the funeral service to follow at noon, at Shannon Funeral Home, 6001 Rufe Snow Drive, Fort Worth, Texas, 76148. Interment: 1:30 p.m. in Mount Olivet Gardens, 2301 N. Sylvania Drive, Fort Worth, Texas, 76111. MEMORIALS: May be sent to a . Bettye was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on Feb. 19, 1925, to C.D. and Leona Hart. She graduated Paschal High School in 1942. Bettye married Robert "Bob" L. Chandler in 1944, and they enjoyed 53 years together. She was a member of Broadway Baptist Church for 84 years. In early years, Bettye was an active PTA mom, member of Rockwood Garden Club, North Fort Worth Woman's Club and was the last remaining member of the Tuesday Club. She enjoyed working for the FWISD for 30 years and had special memories of her days as school secretary at Diamond Hill Elementary. She also served a term as president of FSESA. Bettye enjoyed cooking, traveling, reading and lunches with longtime friends. Bettye was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Gertrude Lewis, Imogene Petta, Lucy Knox; and brother, C.D. Hart Jr. Special thanks to the Broadway Baptist Shepherd Ministry and, in Weatherford, Texas, the North Side Baptist Deacon's Ministry as well as the caregivers at Autumn Hill Manor Assisted Living. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Patty and husband, Jody Stevens; son, Robert Chandler and wife, Diane; grandchildren, Trey and Katie Chandler; nieces; and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 30, 2019