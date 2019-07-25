Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Mount Olivet Chapel
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Burleson Church Of Christ
Bettye Joe Sanders


1937 - 2019
Bettye Joe Sanders Obituary
Bettye Joe Sanders CROWLEY -- Bettye Joe Sanders passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Friday at Burleson Church Of Christ. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Bettye was born Nov. 29, 1937 in Fort Worth to Wilma and James Cox. She worked at Bell Helicopter and was a driver for UPS. Bettye was a member of the Burleson Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by husband, Bobby Jean Sanders; son, Raymond Loyd Sanders and her parents. SURVIVORS: Her children, Catherine Wagar (Dennis), Peggy Sue Stein (Jim Engel), and Lt. Col. Robert Sanders (Lindsey); nine grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 25, 2019
