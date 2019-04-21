Bettye Kuykendall McCann Reeder FORT WORTH -- Bettye Kuykendall McCann Reeder, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, went home to our Lord Monday morning April 15, 2019. SERVICE: A celebration of her life will be held on her birthday at 2 pm Wednesday, April 24, in The Chapel of the Intercession, University Christian Church, 2720 S. University Drive, with a reception in the church's Parlor immediately following the service. Born in Fort Worth on April 24, 1927, Bettye was the daughter of Roy M. and Dorah Esther Hornbuckle Allen. Spending time with family and friends was Bettye's passion. She loved hosting parties, especially during the Christmas holidays. Whenever she walked into a room with that bright smile and sparkling personality, you knew you were in for a good time. Bettye loved traveling the world, cheering on the Dallas Cowboys, and making lifelong friends wherever she went. A devoted mother, Bettye was a leader of her daughter's Campfire Girls, coached her son's baseball team, and taught all three of her children how to swim, even though she couldn't swim herself. She was active in the community, serving on the Boards of Directors of the Fort Worth Garden Club and the Botanic Society, and the Fort Worth Chapter of the . Bettye instilled two life lessons in her children. She told them to be adventurous because failure was not the end as long as you gave it your best shot. She also said if something was so bad you have to complain about it, then change it. Otherwise, stop complaining and make the best of it. Bettye's family is grateful to everyone who has loved and helped care for her during her last years. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Ben Kuykendall, Thomas A. McCann and John Reeder; stepson, Tom McCann Jr.; and stepson-in-law, Marshall Robinson. SURVIVORS: Bettye is survived by her children, Kathy Luhn, Kem Kuykendall and his wife, Mary, and Kevin Kuykendall; her grandchildren, Bryan Luhn and his wife, Cary, Julia Kuykendall and Margaret Thompson; her great-grandsons, Thomas and Patrick Luhn; and her step-children, Mickey McCann Robinson and Doug McCann and his wife, Annette, and their families.



