Bettye Love

April 21, 1926 - October 23, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - BETTYE JO LOVE, passed away on October 23, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas

Bettye will always be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, and friend to all that knew and loved her. She was born on April 1, 1926, in Grey Mule, TX to Otis and Bessie Purcell. She was raised in Quitaque, TX where she met her husband O.C. Love. They were married in 1941 and had 3 children, Freddie, Nelda, and David. They made their home in Albuquerque, NM where they lived for 40 years. She was self-employed in the custom drapery business for most of those years. Bettye and O.C. celebrated 53 years of marriage before his death in 1995. She moved to Bedford, TX where she made her home until her death. She was a member of Woodland Heights Baptist Church in Bedford and especially enjoyed her Sunday school class - The Truth Seekers.

Bettye was preceded in death by her parents Otis and Bessie Purcell, her husband O.C. Love, their son Freddie, her brother Dean Purcell and sister Violet Cooper and great-grandson Dakota Lane Johnston. Those left to miss her every day are her daughter Nelda and husband Joe Figueroa, her son David and wife Janice Love, grandchildren Tracey Boone, Leslie Donahue, Kelly Johnston, Cody Love, Casey Love, Corey Love Krabbenhoft, and great-grandchildren Haley Pollard, Chandler Alexander, Sierra, and Shelby Boone, Graci and Cash Johnston, Tyler and Kyle Love and great, great-grandchildren Luke Pollard and Elliott Eastman.

Services include visitation from 12:00 -12:45 pm followed by the funeral service at 1:00 pm, at Woodland Heights Baptist Church, 3712 Central Drive, Bedford, TX, Saturday, October 31, 2020. Pastor Danny Smith officiating. Interment will be held in Restland Cemetery, Quitaque, TX.





