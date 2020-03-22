|
Bettye "Sue" Pritchard GRANBURY--Bettye "Sue" Pritchard, 88, passed away peacefully on the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Keller, Texas. MEMORIAL: The family will hold a private memorial at Erath Garden of Memories Cemetery, Stephenville, Texas. Sue was born March 25, 1931, to H.H. "Red" Weatherby and Sue Nell Melton Weatherby in Itasca, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Pritchard; her parents, H.H. and Sue Nell Weatherby; and brothers, James H. and Charles M. Weatherby. Sue was a longtime resident of Fort Worth where she retired from American National Mortgage Company and later owned Flowers of Fossil Creek florist. After retirement, Sue and her husband, Charlie, moved to Pecan Plantation, Granbury, Texas, where she lived for 35 years. Over her lifetime, Sue enjoyed water skiing, snow skiing, golf, playing bridge, and travel. She was an avid reader who loved her family, horses, dogs, and coffee. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughter, Deborah and husband, Tom Kircher, of Granbury, Texas; son, Ed and wife, Becky Cannon, of Azle, Texas; grandsons, Ian and Evan Cannon of Denver, Colo.; brothers, Jerry Weatherby of Tennessee and Butch Weatherby of Arkansas; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend its sincere gratitude to Avalon Memory Care and Allstar Hospice for their outstanding professionalism and compassionate care of Bettye Sue.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 22, 2020