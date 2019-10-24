|
Bettye R. Sloan ARLINGTON -- Bettye R. Sloan, 88, entered eternal rest, peacefully, with family by her side on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Arlington. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. at the Texas Masonic Retirement Center, 1501 W. Division St. Graveside service: 1 p.m. Friday at Azleland Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that gifts be made to the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, 2222 Welborn St., Dallas, Texas 75219. SURVIVORS: Bettye is survived by her only child and her husband, Marlene and O.B. "Bobby" Haley Jr., of Arlington, Texas; her only grandchild and her husband, Kimberlyn and Derrick Perez, of Kyle, Texas; and her only great-grandchild, Weston Perez.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 24, 2019