Bettye S. LeBus
April 30, 1935 - September 13, 2020
Arlington, Texas - LeBus, Bettye Sue of Arlington, Texas, passed away on September 13, 2020.
Bettye was born in Cleburne, Texas on April 30, 1935 to the late William Wayne Myres and Lucille Dietrich Myres. She graduated from Cleburne High School in 1953 and moved to Arlington in the 1960's. She worked as an accountant for Burgess and Company for 25 years. She was an avid gardener who saw meaningful beauty in flowers and plants. In 1977, she married Charles LeBus and combined their families of five children. With Charles, she attended Trinity United Methodist Church for more than forty years. She loved her family and hosted large Thanksgiving and Christmas events, featuring her own family recipes. She was generous with all things. She provided a warm wit for any situation and a laugh you would never forget. Her family will miss her dearly.
Survived by her husband, Charles LeBus; Children and spouses: David and Judy Peacock, Susan and Bob Gray, Shelley Peacock, Ladd LeBus and Brad Page, Lori and Steve Durham. Grandchildren: Chelsea Peacock, Jordan and Chris Marshall, Colleen and Justin Wagner. Great-grandchildren (2), nieces, and nephews. Predeceased by her brother, Doug Myres.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Visitation: Moore Funeral Home, Arlington, September 22nd, 6-8pm
Funeral: Trinity United Methodist Church, Arlington, September 23rd, 11am.
Graveside: Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington, September 23rd, 1pm.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family does ask that those who wish to attend the services please remember to wear a mask and otherwise abide by all social distancing regulations, keeping physical contact to a minimum.