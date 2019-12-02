|
Beulah Faye Adkins HURST--Beulah Faye Adkins of Hurst, Texas, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at age 89, ready to greet her Savior. Beulah was born Feb. 4, 1930, in Erick, Okla., during the Dust Bowl and grew up with four brothers and five sisters. Her fraternal twin, Eula May, is still living. She married CB Adkins May 6, 1951, and they were blessed with three children, Jay, Kathy, and Jana; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; and two great-stepgrandchildren - all of whom she loved very much. Her hobbies were sewing and other needlework and reading especially "The Devotional Bible" edited by Max Lucado. She loved the old church hymns and had a passion for the piano. Her favorite scripture was Chronicles 29:11-13. Beulah was preceded in death by her parents and all siblings except her twin. Her husband passed away Sept, 23, 2011. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her three children, their spouses, their children and grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 2, 2019