Beulah Margaret Douglas

December 15, 1926 - October 28, 2020

Arlington, Texas - Beulah Margaret Douglas, 93, joined her husband Jim, in Heaven on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Graveside Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, November 5th at DFW National Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to the home.

Beulah was born in Kansas City, Missouri where she met Jim, and they moved to Arlington in 1953 where they raised their family and Jim retired from G.M.

Survivors: Daughter, Julie M. Douglas; sons, David, Mark and wife, Yvonne, and Joe; grandchildren, Robin, Amanda, Mary, Dawn and husband, Bob, Shawn and husband, Chance, Mark, Jr. and wife, Ashley, Donna and husband, Aaron; 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.







