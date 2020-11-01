1/1
Beulah Margaret Douglas
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beulah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beulah Margaret Douglas
December 15, 1926 - October 28, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Beulah Margaret Douglas, 93, joined her husband Jim, in Heaven on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
Graveside Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, November 5th at DFW National Cemetery. Flowers may be sent to the home.
Beulah was born in Kansas City, Missouri where she met Jim, and they moved to Arlington in 1953 where they raised their family and Jim retired from G.M.
Survivors: Daughter, Julie M. Douglas; sons, David, Mark and wife, Yvonne, and Joe; grandchildren, Robin, Amanda, Mary, Dawn and husband, Bob, Shawn and husband, Chance, Mark, Jr. and wife, Ashley, Donna and husband, Aaron; 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
DFW National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 2, 2020
The Long Stem Pink Rose Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Mark Douglas
November 2, 2020
The first time I met Mrs. Douglas, she welcomed me into her home like she had known me forever! A lovely and gracious lady. Richard and I send hugs and prayers to her entire family.
Connie Trice
November 1, 2020
Memories of my Mom will last forever. Love you always. Mark
Mark Douglas
Son
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved