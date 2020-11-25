1/1
Beverlee Ruth Barnes Herd
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverlee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverlee Ruth Barnes Herd
August 16, 1936 - November 22, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Beverlee was born in Elizabethton TN, and grew up there with her boyfriend, Jimmy Herd. She attended college at East Tennessee State University where she received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She married James Francis Herd MD and had 4 children and 10 grandchildren. Beverlee taught OBGYN nursing at Methodist Hospital school of Nursing in Memphis, TN During this time she had the opportunity to participate in the accreditation by The Joint Commission of that nursing school. Beverlee joined the volunteer profession in Fort Worth by volunteering for the Tarrant County Medical alliance and ultimately became president of the organization. She volunteered at the FTW Museum of Science and History as a docent. She contributed to many organizations, including but not limited to the Texas Medical Association Alliance, the Girl Scouts, YWCA, Cook Children's Hospital and First United Methodist Church. She was president of the TMAA from 1994 -1995 and held numerous offices for the TMA over the course of 20 years. She served on numerous boards, including the First United Methodist Church Foundation, the TMA Foundation, and the Cook Children's Medical Center, which she chaired. She received numerous awards and honors throughout her life, like the Beverlee Herd Legacy Award: Tarrant County Medical Society's 2009 May Owen Award: Association of Fundraising Professional's 2010 Outstanding Volunteer Fundraising Award
Beverlee enjoyed serving the medical community and contributing to help with issues of Women and children. Through the YWCA, she co-founded and chaired the Women Who Care Share fundraiser for 15 years. Her greatest joy; however, was being with her 10 little Indians – Matthew, Jonathan, Madison, Jimmy, Beth Ann, Alex, Beverlee, James, Phillip, and Allison.
Beverlee was preceded in death by her parents and sister,JM, Elva, and Betsy Barnes. She is survived by her husband of 62 years James Francis Herd, MD and her four children: Leslie Herd-Bond (Steve Bond), Jay Herd (Julie Herd), Lori Harbuck (Craig Harbuck), and Jon Herd (Paige Herd).
The private memorial service for family will be Friday November 27th at 1:00 pm. Please join us virtually at FUMCFW.org\live .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
November 24, 2020
Beverlee was my friend. She got me involved in Fort Worth volunteering with the Women Who Care program of the YWCA. I will miss her. My sincere condolences to Jim and the family. Terri Adrews
Terri Andrews
Friend
November 24, 2020
Beverlee was an angel long before she departed. She has done so much for the community and most everyone she touched, including me. She was the first to welcome me to the neighborhood when I was newly wed long ago. Her kindness, intelligence and sense of humor will long be remembered.I send my love to the Herd family during this difficult time.


Laura and John Campbell
Friend
November 24, 2020
All of my love and prayers to the entire Herd family . She always made you feel so very special whenever you saw and or spoke to her Our loss is definitely heavens gain and I know her precious sister embraced her as soon as she walked through heavens gates
Alaine Capper
Friend
November 24, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
William B Nelson
November 23, 2020
Beverlee&Jim and I shared wonderful times with our own two youngest Indians-Jonathan and Ben!
We had a great reunion visit a year ago at the Eseeola Lodge in Linville, NC.
She and Jimmy were a great couple!! Janis Guzzle Chapman
November 23, 2020
Beverlee made our lives more fun! I am glad she and Jim were with my mom recently in the mountains !
She is gone too soon! So fun!
Jeff Guzzle
Jeff Guzzle
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved