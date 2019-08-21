|
Beverley R. Rodger FORT WORTH--Beverley Ruth Rodger, 86, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, surrounded by her family. Beverley was born Aug. 13, 1933, in Ottawa, Canada, to Harvey and Alvena Hyde. Growing up, Beverley enjoyed iceskating in the winter and badminton in the summer. Beverley met the love of her life, William Gordon Rodger, in 1955, and was married April 28, 1956, at the Chalmers Church in Ottawa. They raised two sons, Allan and David. As a U.S. Air Force spouse, she lived everywhere from Massachusetts, New York, Florida, Mississippi, and Texas. No matter where she lived, she always found herself as an engaged member of her church and community. During the Vietnam War, she endured the hardship of raising her two young sons while Gordon was away fighting for our country. She did this not once but on two separate occasions, serving as the backbone of her family. While Beverley's most important job was raising her boys, she always found time to help her community and others in any way possible. Upon moving to Fort Worth, Gordon and Beverley became active members of the Arborlawn United Methodist Church. She was a member of the United Methodist Women, she helped at the Arborlawn Food Pantry and was a member of Arborlawn Friendship Sunday School Class. She served faithfully at the NICA (Northside Inter-Community Association). Both Beverley and Gordon enjoyed traveling the world, spending time with friends, and living life to the fullest. She will be lovingly remembered as a devoted wife, amazing mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a loyal friend. Beverley was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Rodger; parents, Harvey and Alvena Hyde; brother, Gary Hyde; and beloved son, David Rodger. SURVIVORS: Beverley is survived by her son, Allan Rodger (Debra); grandchildren, Allison Sibby (Blaine), Amanda Kutner, Matthew Rodger, and Ellen Foust (Doug); including four great-grandchildren and the blessing of more to arrive. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Northside Inter-Community Association, 1600 Circle Park Blvd., Fort Worth, TX 76164, in her honor.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 21, 2019