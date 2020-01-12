|
Beverly Ann Brooks FORT WORTH--Beverly Ann Brooks passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Christ Chapel Bible Church, 3701 Birchman Ave., Fort Worth. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Greenwood. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Christ Chapel Bible Church or The -Galveston. Beverly was born in Fort Worth on July 18, 1936. She met Bob Brooks when she was 15 while working at the Worth Movie Theater in downtown Fort Worth. They married three years later in 1953 and were married for 63 years. Beverly had a successful banking career starting as a bank teller in 1964, working her way up to vice president and earning a position on the board of directors when she retired in 2001. Beverly was very active in her church, Christ Chapel Bible Church, and was a lifelong member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority. The bond of the friendships she and Bob made through the sorority were unbreakable. They even traveled with their families together. Beverly was always up for a vacation when someone mentioned it. She was also involved in the TX Red Bonnets, playing bridge, and BSF. Beverly was always socially active and never met a stranger. She loved her family and was the "Rock" for everyone. Beverly was kind, caring, generous, non-judging, and always encouraging with a loving heart. Beverly was preceded in death by her brother, William Pennington of Willow Park, and her husband and love of her life, Robert "Bob" L. Brooks. SURVIVORS: Sons, Brad of Frisco, Bart and wife, Rocio, of Austin, Blake and wife, Diane, of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Gerade, Cody, Summer, Sam, Alan, Blair, Bradley, and Tessa; eight great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Juanitta Pennington.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 12, 2020