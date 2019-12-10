|
Beverly Ann Railsback WEATHERFORD--Beverly Ann Railsback, 78, was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Galbreaith-Pickard Funeral Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m Wednesday at the funeral home. Beverly was born Oct. 9, 1941, to Elva and Bennie Dodd of Springtown, Texas. She devoted her life to nurturing and educating children. She was a special education teacher for many years, and then began caring for children in her home. She was known for her quick wit, infectious smile and compassionate spirit. She was a loving wife, companion, mother, grandmother and friend to many. She loved to travel; go "yard salein'"; playing with her Yorkie, Buttons; and visiting with family and friends. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Elva and Bennie Dodd; her brother, Gary Dodd; her grandson, Darr Railsback; and loving husband of 54 years, Dee Railsback. SURVIVORS: Her loving and devoted companion of the last six years, Randall Rodgers; sons, David and Dell Railsback; nephew, Shane Dodd; granddaughters, Jalyn Ziejewski and Jessica Norman; great-granddaughter, Raiya Ziejewski; and a host of other family members and close friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 10, 2019