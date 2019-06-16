Services Martin Thompson & Son Funeral Home 6009 Wedgwood Drive Fort Worth , TX 76133 (817) 292-2250 Resources More Obituaries for Beverly Robinson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Beverly Anne Robinson

Obituary Condolences Flowers Beverly Anne Robinson FORT WORTH--On Sunday, June 9, 2019, Beverly Anne Robinson chose to move into her next existential experience. The multitudes of family, friends, and students who were fortunate enough to have shared a portion of this last iteration of "Anne," will miss her horribly. SERVICE: We will celebrate Anne's life at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Unity Church Fort Worth, 5051 Trail Lake Drive, Fort Worth, Texas, 76133. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Faculty Endowed Beverly Anne Robinson Scholarship or Animal Hope. Anne was born May 4, 1941, in El Paso, Texas, with all of her moons in Taurus. Her strong will, brilliant mind and searing wit were developed in Odessa, where she lived with her mother, Beverly Post Chamlee Robinson, and her father, W.S. Robinson. She spent many happy years in Gatesville with her mother, grandmother and extended family during World War II, while her father served this nation that Anne loved passionately and politically. The family returned to Odessa, and Anne graduated from high school in 1959. She worked as a secretary in the oil and gas industry in Dallas for a brief time before a beloved aunt offered her the opportunity to attend the University of North Texas, where she earned her bachelor's degree in English and minor in French. She also obtained her Master's of Liberal Arts degree from Texas Christian University. Anne arrived in the city that became her home, Fort Worth, in 1965 and began educating the generations of students who were fortunate enough to experience the challenge of her classroom. She shared her passion for English with the Fort Worth ISD at Forest Oak Middle School and Paschal High School. Fort Worth Country Day offered her an invitation to explore her love for literature, philosophy, controversy, and religion as she developed courses such as, "The Nature of Evil," "A Study in Power," and "Mob Violence in Literature." Examining controversial and little explored corners of her favorite authors molded the minds of a multitude of Falcons for 37 years. A desire to share the benefit of a Country Day education with as many students as possible led Anne to one of her crowning achievements - establishing the Faculty Endowed Scholarship Program in 1998. Fort Worth Country Day students and faculty embraced Anne's acerbic humor and sparkling dialogue and became her extended family. The small-town experience of crossing paths with her former students as she indulged in Fort Worth's cultural events provided a constant stream of joy for her. As she developed her online presence (MySpace, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram), Anne reconnected with her students and the friendships that developed were a delight to her every single day. Anne's life overflowed with an eclectic mix of friends, fur babies, and fantastic adventures. Her love for pets is legendary. Her home was an ever-changing pack of animals, particularly ones who had been left behind in their twilight years. Her friendship was life-altering for humans, as well. Even a simple conversation with Anne could make one stop and THINK. Her constant demand for all in her world was that we THINK. Watching her throw out a conversation starter/stopper about campaigning for Adlai Stevenson or hanging Georgia O'Keefe's first exhibit at the Amon Carter Museum, could lead to tales of a life lived freely and fearlessly. Art, music and poetry made Anne's sky-blue eyes dance. Her last hours were filled with classical piano concertos and Mary Oliver. Her art collection is a testament to her love for supporting the local arts community. Her closet reflects her appreciation for the artistry in a pair of handmade boots. As she tasted her last three olive martini in the wee hours of Sunday morning, perhaps she was remembering dancing right up until last call. SURVIVORS: Anne is survived by her siblings, niece and nephews, multiple cousins, and an extensive network of those fortunate enough to inhabit the world of the legendary Ms. Robinson.



