Beverly Barbara Cannon


1926 - 2020
Beverly Barbara Cannon Obituary
Beverly Barbara Cannon KELLER--Beverly Barbara Demaio Cannon was born May 10, 1926, in Norfolk, Va., to Myrtle Elizabeth and Rosario Louis Demaio. She was called to her heavenly home Sunday, March 29, 2020. SERVICE: To honor Mother's loving spirit, please give to someone in need during this extraordinary time or to something that is closest to your heart in lieu of flowers. There will be a private burial with a celebration of life at a future date. Beverly married Harrold Wayne Cannon Feb. 24, 1945, in Anson, Texas. She will now be joined with Wayne who preceded her to heaven on Dec. 13, 1983. She went from being a city girl to living on a farm and back to city life, from wing-tipped heels to muck boots, without a hitch and embraced each of these journeys to its fullest. Beverly's giving spirit and positive attitude touched the lives of those who knew her. Because of her thirst for knowledge, Beverly continued to learn at every opportunity until her death on March 29, 2020. She will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to call her mother, "Noni," family or friend. Beverly was preceded in death by her brother, Leo Demaio, but remained close to her sister-in-law, Deloris Demaio. SURVIVORS: Those left behind to cherish her memory are son, Neil Cannon and wife, Cathy Clay; daughters, Lynne Hipp and husband, Mike, Holly Thornburg, Jill Powell and husband, Greg, and Lisa Cannon; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren who adoringly called her "Noni"; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 1, 2020
