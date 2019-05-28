Home

Beverly Dianne Mays CRESSON--Beverly Dianne Mays, 65, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. Visitation 9 a.m. Wednesday an hour prior to service. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park. Dianne recently retired from Kaiser Permanente after 20 years of happy employment. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all. Dianne was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Katie Wingate. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, Craig Mays; children, Zachary Mays and Caitlin Shearon; four grandchildren; siblings, Robert Wingate Jr., Kay Sweeney, Brenda Shirley, and Keith Wingate; numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 28, 2019
