Beverly Gail Wren Drewa FORT WORTH--Beverly Gail Wren Drewa was called home Friday afternoon, May 3, 2019, surrounded by her family. Mrs. Drewa was 83. SERVICE: A Celebration of her life will be held at noon Friday, May 10, in the chapel at Robertson Mueller Harper. A committal service will follow at 2 p.m. in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Family and friends will gather from 11 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, consideration of contributions to the s Project, in her memory, is suggested. Born Feb. 2, 1936, in Fort Worth, Gail was the daughter of Gerald Craig and Edith Turner Wren. Growing up in the Poly area, she attended Poly High School where she was named Home Coming Queen; she was so proud to be called back each year to ride in the homecoming parade as a "Coming Home Queen." Gail married Vernon Drewa in 1954, a marriage lasting 58 years before his death in 2012. SURVIVORS: In addition to her daughters and their husbands, Karen and Johnnie Skrasek and Danna and Dick Kuyper and Kristi Lucas, Gail was grandmother of Jason Skrasek and his wife, Allison, Joey Skrasek Martinak and her husband, Michael, Brittney and Brooke Elliott and Natalie, Sarah, Amanda, Josh and Mark Lucas; great-grandmother to Macy and Maddy Martinak; and sister of Gerry Wren and his wife, Barbara.



