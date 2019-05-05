Beverly Gillham Hardin Pritchard FORT WORTH--Beverly Gillham Hardin Pritchard, a longtime resident of Fort Worth, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019. She was 95 years "young." SERVICE: Private entombment and memorial will be scheduled for a later date. MEMORIALS: The family requests memorials to Cook Children's Medical Center and the . Beverly was blessed with loving husbands, Edward D.W. Hardin, then Edward S. Pritchard who predeceased her. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She had constant devotion to her family and loyalty to her friends. She prayed for them daily as she was a strong believer in the power of prayer. She instilled in her family spiritual commitment and service to others through her volunteer work. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and a Dame of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem; a member of Jewel Charity Ball; the Fort Worth Woman's Club; and River Crest Country Club. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Sherry Ray and husband, Peter; son, Edward D.W. "Ned" Hardin Jr. and wife, Janet; grandchildren, Christian Freberg and husband, Christian, Edward D.W. "Trey" Hardin III and wife, Leslie, Holland Fyfe and husband, Shawn; great-grandchildren, Hardin and Emerson Freberg, Edward D.W. "Ward" Hardin IV and Luke Fyfe; and many extended family members. The family wishes to thank all the staff at The Tradition Lovers Lane for their diligent service the past three years; and hospice workers ChiChii Okpa and the other nurses for their compassionate care.



