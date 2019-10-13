|
|
Beverly Glass Jakimier FORT WORTH--Ret. Navy Capt. Beverly Glass Jakimier, 91, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Fort Worth. INURNMENT: Private. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations to be made to . Bev was born Oct. 24, 1927, to Dessie and Theodore Jakimier in Winchester, Va., where he graduated from Handley High School in 1945. Prior to entering the Naval Academy June 29, 1946, he attended Bullis Prep School in Silver Springs, Md. Bev graduated from the Naval Academy Class of 1950. Upon graduation, he received orders to the USS Juneau. In 1952, he entered Submarine Officers school. Upon graduation, he received orders to the USS Perch. In 1955, he was detached from USS Perch. This detachment marked his leaving active duty and commencing his ensuing 20-year career in the Ready Reserve, which culminated with his retirement as Captain, USNR as Commander Fort Worth Naval Reserve Group. Upon returning to civilian life, Bev involved himself in several small businesses. In 1972, he formed a general contracting company, Jakimier Inc. In 1999, Bev became a Quality Control Inspector, Architectural and Structural, for Freese and Nichols. Bev's major project was the elevated "people mover" at DFW Airport. His final retirement came in November 2008 after several projects at DFW Airport and the University of Texas, Arlington. SURVIVORS: Wife of 34 Years, Sally; son, Eric Jakimier and wife, Mary; daughters, Courtney Madrigal and fiance, Jeff Henry, Jacquelin Chamberlain and husband, Kevin, Jennifer Walton and husband, Curtis; grandchildren, Katarina, Nicholas, Benjamin, William, Madeline, and Heather; nephews, Don Betts and wife, Carol, Steve Bright; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 13, 2019