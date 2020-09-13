1/1
Beverly Hale-Stone
1940 - 2020
Beverly Hale-Stone
January 23, 1940 - August 7, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Beverly Hale-Stone of Fort Worth passed away at the age of 80 after spending a lifetime doing what she loved. Owner of Hales Costumes of Fort Worth for 60 years she brought life to people's envisions using her one of a kind imagination. She was known for her quick wit, infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit. She always planned on having a good day. Survived by her three children Terry Stone,Cindy Ford,and John Stone,as well as her grandchildren,& great grandchildren. Services will be held Saturday September 19th from 1-3pm at Alpine Funeral Home in Fort Worth.


Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Service
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Alpine Funeral Home
Alpine Funeral Home - Fort Worth
Alpine Funeral Home - Fort Worth
2300 N Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 834-4116
September 11, 2020
I met Beverly back in the 1970s through a family friend who had patronized the shop since Beverly's mother Winona opened it. The shop was always like Aladdin's cave to me, I never knew what treasures I would find- and Beverly was the Genii who help help you make magic with them! I am going to miss her so much. Rest in peace sweet, clever lady.
Holley Hinkle-Anthony
Friend
