Beverly Hale-Stone

January 23, 1940 - August 7, 2020

Fort Worth, Texas - Beverly Hale-Stone of Fort Worth passed away at the age of 80 after spending a lifetime doing what she loved. Owner of Hales Costumes of Fort Worth for 60 years she brought life to people's envisions using her one of a kind imagination. She was known for her quick wit, infectious smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit. She always planned on having a good day. Survived by her three children Terry Stone,Cindy Ford,and John Stone,as well as her grandchildren,& great grandchildren. Services will be held Saturday September 19th from 1-3pm at Alpine Funeral Home in Fort Worth.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store