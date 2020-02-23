|
Beverly Jane Cline NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Beverly Jane Cline, a retired accountant and purchasing agent, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. SERVICE: At her request, no service will be held. MEMORIALS: Donations in Beverly's memory may be sent to the . Beverly was born July 4, 1952, in St. Louis, Mo., to Paul and Marie Gordon. She was beloved by all who were fortunate enough to know her. Beverly's interests included reading and working crossword puzzles, but, above all, she loved to play poker. Her brother, Gary, sometimes invited her to join he and his friends for a poker night. Gary's poker buddies snickered at this pretty little blond coming in to their clutches until she cleaned them all out and wound up the big winner! Another of Bev's loves was outings with her sisters, Sharon and Linda. They particularly loved going lunch at Pulido's and to thrift shops in search of bargains. On New Year's Eve, 1983, Bev married the love of her life, Jerry "JC" Cline. Together they operated their own landscaping business with Jerry doing the landscaping and Bev keeping the books. Sadly, Jerry passed away in April of 1992. Bev never remarried, but she did later enjoy a long relationship with another terrific guy, Rick Walters, who also predeceased her. SURVIVORS: Bev is survived by her brother, Gary Gordon of North Richland Hills; her sister, Linda Gabler and two nephews, Ted and Bryan Gabler, of Youngstown, Ohio; her nephew, Darren Rutledge of Long Beach, Calif.; and her niece, Misty Moyse of Dallas, Texas.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 23, 2020