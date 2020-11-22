1/1
Beverly Jean Trimble
1957 - 2020

Beverly Jean Trimble
January 12, 1957 - November 14, 2020
Hurst, Texas - Beverly Jean Trimble, 63, passed November 14, 2020. Services: Private family time 10AM to 2PM Monday, November 23, 2020 followed by public viewing 2PM to 6PM in the chapel of the funeral home. Private funeral service, by invitation only, 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in the chapel of the funeral home. Interment Cedar Hill Memorial Park.
Survivors: Daughters, Chelsea and Kori Trimble; mother, Sarah Trimble; grandchildren, Casey, Chiara, and Carter Trimble; siblings, Rhonda and Percy (Jr.) Trimble (Natalie) and Tiffany Moore; and a host of extended family members and friends.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Williams & Lucas Funeral Home
NOV
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Williams & Lucas Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Williams & Lucas Funeral Home
517 N Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 838-2336
