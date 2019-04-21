Beverly Joan Lee BURLESON--Joan Lee, 84, retired civil service purchasing agent and contracting officer, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, 590 NE McAlister, Burleson, Texas, 76028, 817-295-1166. Inurnment: Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery at a later date. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Skyvue Funeral Home, 7720 Rendon Bloodworth Road, Mansfield, Texas, 76063, 817-478-6955. MEMORIALS: If you wish to honor Joan's memory the family respectfully suggests any charitable contributions, in lieu of flowers, be made to First United Methodist Church, 590 NE McAlister, Burleson, TX 76028; or SafeHaven Tarrant County, 1100 Hemphill St., Suite 303, Fort Worth, TX 76104; or Humane Society of North Texas, 184 E. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76103; or charity of donor's choice. Beverly Joan Ellis, born Aug. 28, 1934, Denver, Colo., the eldest of three children to Earl Edward and Arlene Graf Ellis, was raised in San Diego, Calif. Joan was a 1952 graduate of Herbert Hoover High School, San Diego, Calif. She was civil service employee for the U.S. Navy North Island, San Diego, and Department of Motor Vehicles, Los Angeles, Calif., starting as an IBM keypunch operator with each organization. She became a purchasing agent and contracting officer for the Department of the Air Force, at several USAF bases; and, General Services Administration, Fort Worth, Texas, retiring after more than 35 years in July 1993. Joan was an active member and officer of the Masonic affiliated Job's Daughters in San Diego during her high school years, the American Business Women's Association in Bossier City, La., the Lucretia Council Cochran Chapter of the DAR, and a member the Fort Worth Genealogy Society, Fort Worth, Texas. Her primary hobbies were cooking, genealogy, knitting, spending time with her family, traveling and gardening. She was a member and volunteer of the First United Methodist Church, Burleson, Texas, and former member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Fort Worth, Texas. Labels, fancy and expensive things weren't important. Simple memories and her beloved family and pets were what mattered most to Joan. Joan was preceded in death by husband of 52 years, Mack James Lee; sister, Barbara J. Ellis; sons, Clint C. Lee, Micheal David Lee; her grandson, Danny M. Lee; and her parents. SURVIVORS: Joan is survived by her brother, Jerry W. Ellis; children, Kirk E. Lee (wife, Jean), Brian E. Lee, Danny F. Lee (wife, Patti), Carole L. Ford; grandchildren, Shannon M. Lee, Jeremiah Lee, Mary McKenzie, Jamie Lee Jones (husband, John), Stephen L. Ford (wife, Sara) , Scott H. Ford (wife, Sarah), and Sean P. Ford (and Kayla); great-grandchildren, Tyler and Karley Clinedinst, Lianna Lee, Bryson Ford, Nash Ford, baby Mack Ford, Jack Lee Jones; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



