Beverly Kay Roberts
1936 - 2020
Beverly Kay Roberts
May 6, 1936 - September 20, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Major Beverly Kay Roberts (USAF Ret.), passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.
Funeral: 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: 9:15 a.m. Friday at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.
Memorials: Donations may be made in Kay's memory to Honorable Character, Inc. 7000 Lake Country Drive, Suite 112-C, Fort Worth, TX 76179, or Officers' Christian Fellowship, 3784 South Inca Street, Englewood, CO 80110.
Beverly Kay Roberts was born in Swedesboro, N.J., 6 May 1936, to Harold S. and Mildred H. Huber. She grew up in Pedricktown N.J., graduated from Penns Grove High School, and attended college at Eastern Baptist University. She earned a bachelor's degree in Sociology and Psychology from Temple University and two master's degrees from Central Michigan University.
Major Roberts was stationed in locations including Washington D.C., Texas, California, Michigan, Nevada, Germany, and two tours in Vietnam. Her service awards include the Bronze Star, Air Force Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal and others. Major Roberts retired in June 1980 after 20 years of active duty.
After retirement, Kay served as Commander of Records Department for the Las Vegas PD. Kay volunteered with many church and civic organizations. She was active with the National, State, and Local Senior Games as an athlete and volunteer.
Kay's life motto is taken from Philippians 1:6 - "Confident in Christ."
Survivors: Husband of 46 years, Edward H. Roberts; son, Mark and wife, Julie; grandsons, Daniel and wife, Elaisa and Kenneth and wife, Jessie; three great-grandchildren, Keely, Rylie and Scotland; nephews, Donald Hurff, Jr., and Douglas Laine; and niece, Diana Laine.




Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 23, 2020.
