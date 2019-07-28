|
|
Beverly Kaye Hoppes NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Beverly Kaye Hoppes, 79, of North Richland Hills, Texas, passed peacefully from this earth to her heavenly home on Thursday, July 25, 2019. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and friend. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at J.E. Foust & Son Funeral Home in Grapevine, Texas. Beverly was born in Indianapolis, Ind., to Ed Eckert and Margaret Rodgers Eckert, who preceded her in death. Beverly moved to Shreveport, La., in 1984 and worked at International Paper, retiring in 2008. Her loving husband of 51 years, Roger Hoppes, also preceded in her death. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughters, Lisa Hoppes and Kathy Murray (Mike) of North Richland Hills, Texas; her brother, LeRoy Eckert (Norita) from Indianapolis, Ind.; and her nephews, Mark Eckert, Mike Eckert, and Mitch Eckert.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 28, 2019