Beverly MooneyFebruary 9, 1958 - September 26, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Beverly Jean Mooney was the second of two children born to the union of Ezekiel Vernon Mooney Sr., and Annie Bell Mooney. She and the family resided in the section of Lake Como formerly known as Harlem Hills. Beverly graduated from Our Mother Mercy and completed her high school education as a graduate of the 1976 class of Western Hills High School. Harlem Hills afforded Beverly a nourishing environment where she formed life-long relationships. Her longest lasting relationship was her spiritual walk formed at Greater Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church (GRSMBC) which began with Pastor Sam E. Adkins and concluded under the current leadership of Pastor Floyd Brooks.GRSMBC became the spiritual hub for many families living in Harlem Hills. Beverly, along with her mother, were faithful members and integral in many aspects of the worship experience each Sunday. They both bonded with their neighbors the Brooks'. Beverly and Louise Brooks were besties and Beverly served as god-mother to Louise's son Nolan and god-grandmother to his children. Both were in church all day most Sunday's and often seen around the city wherever Pastor Brooks was invited to speak.When Beverly was not at church, she was a dedicated employee at Wendy's and Krogers grocery stores for some 20 years. Her most fulfilling employment, according to her, was working for Fort Worth ISD at Como Elementary School, (now known as the Leadership Academy at Como). It was there she was able to serve and give back to the parents of the children she grew up with. Beverly served faithfully until her health became a concern.Beverly leaves to mourn her brother, Calvin "Don" Mooney, sister-in-law, Maggie J. Mooney, god-son, Nolan Brooks and his family, two nieces and four nephews as well as a host of friends to long to mention. The family would like to thank the staff at Arden Nursing Home and Micalah Kimble who personally cared for her till the end. Last but not least, the members of the GRSMBC who have held their caring arms around us every step of the way.