1/1
Beverly Mooney
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Mooney
February 9, 1958 - September 26, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Beverly Jean Mooney was the second of two children born to the union of Ezekiel Vernon Mooney Sr., and Annie Bell Mooney. She and the family resided in the section of Lake Como formerly known as Harlem Hills. Beverly graduated from Our Mother Mercy and completed her high school education as a graduate of the 1976 class of Western Hills High School. Harlem Hills afforded Beverly a nourishing environment where she formed life-long relationships. Her longest lasting relationship was her spiritual walk formed at Greater Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church (GRSMBC) which began with Pastor Sam E. Adkins and concluded under the current leadership of Pastor Floyd Brooks.
GRSMBC became the spiritual hub for many families living in Harlem Hills. Beverly, along with her mother, were faithful members and integral in many aspects of the worship experience each Sunday. They both bonded with their neighbors the Brooks'. Beverly and Louise Brooks were besties and Beverly served as god-mother to Louise's son Nolan and god-grandmother to his children. Both were in church all day most Sunday's and often seen around the city wherever Pastor Brooks was invited to speak.
When Beverly was not at church, she was a dedicated employee at Wendy's and Krogers grocery stores for some 20 years. Her most fulfilling employment, according to her, was working for Fort Worth ISD at Como Elementary School, (now known as the Leadership Academy at Como). It was there she was able to serve and give back to the parents of the children she grew up with. Beverly served faithfully until her health became a concern.
Beverly leaves to mourn her brother, Calvin "Don" Mooney, sister-in-law, Maggie J. Mooney, god-son, Nolan Brooks and his family, two nieces and four nephews as well as a host of friends to long to mention. The family would like to thank the staff at Arden Nursing Home and Micalah Kimble who personally cared for her till the end. Last but not least, the members of the GRSMBC who have held their caring arms around us every step of the way.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ferguson Como Funeral Home
5301 Wellesley Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
(817) 738-0131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved