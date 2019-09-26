|
Beverly Seiberling Naylor BEDFORD -- Remembering the life of Beverly Jean Naylor CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. September 28, 2019 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 852 West Bedford-Euless Road, Hurst, Texas. She will be laid to rest with her parents in Amarillo, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church; www.stpaulhurst.org/contact-us-donate, or . Beverly was born on June 20, 1932 in Amarillo, Texas to Naomi and Rollin Seiberling. She grew up in Amarillo and graduated from Amarillo High School. Beverly attended Business College in Amarillo and worked in the Potter County offices. After marriage she was a dedicated homemaker. In 1972, she reentered the workforce. Beverly worked for Boyle's Galvanizing Company and worked in a local retail store in the evenings. Then in 1973, she began her career with the Department of Defense in Navy Contracts at Vought Corporation until her retirement in 1998. Beverly was always involved in her church, St. Paul UMC. Her faith was a very prominent component of her daily life. Beverly sang in the choir, was an active member of the United Methodist Women, the Mary Martha Sunday School class, volunteered for multiple committees, coordinated numerous annual garage sales, helped organize annual Fall Festivals and served as a lay leader. Beverly was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family was very important to her. She never missed celebrating family birthdays, anniversaries or other special family events. She will be greatly missed. SURVIVORS: Beverly is survived by her beloved children, Kim, and her husband, Bill Doege; and son, Jay, and his wife, Lori Naylor. Her grandchildren: Ben Naylor and his wife, Megan; Megan, and her husband, Chris Roden. Great-grandchildren: Grant, Henry and Clara Naylor and Gage Roden She also leaves behind long-time special friends, Marilyn and Keith Christenson, Jeanne Tipton and Doris Autrey. These friends provided strong support and love in her final years as she struggled with her Parkinson's disease.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 26, 2019