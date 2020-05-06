Beverly Vial Montangue Crouch FORT WORTH--Beverly Vial Montangue Crouch, 90, of Fort Worth went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 30, 2020. VIEWING: with social distancing protocol 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Laurel Land, Fort Worth. Private cryptside service: Friday May 8, 2020. A memorial service at Westminster Presbyterian Church will be held at a future date. Born Sept. 25, 1929, in the Upper Peninsula town of Chassell, Mich., Beverly was proud of her "Yooper" heritage. She married Thomas Crouch on March 7, 1953, in Houghton, Mich., and they crisscrossed the country over the next six decades, living in seven different states. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Tom, who died Dec. 27, 2019, brothers, Harold and Llewelyn; sisters, Dorothy and Bertha; and parents, Arnold and Mildred. SURVIVORS: She is survived by daughters, Sharon Wilson (Chris) of Fort Worth and Liz Hinderleider (Mark) of New York; son, Thomas (Teresa) of Arizona; seven grandchildren: and three great-grandchildren.





