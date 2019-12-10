|
B.F. "Bill" Dinkins ARLINGTON--B.F. "Bill" Dinkins of Arlington, transitioned from his earthly home to his heavenly one on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, after a battle with Alzheimer's. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 3 p.m. Wednesday in Mount Olivet Cemetery, 2301 N Sylvania Ave., Fort Worth, Texas, 76111. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Allstar Hospice, 1032 W. Pioneer Parkway, # 200, Arlington, TX 76013. Growing up in Fort Worth, Texas, Bill was a graduate of Paschal High School. Continuing his education at the University of Texas at Austin and Texas Christian University, he held a degree in radio and television. While at TCU, he was a DJ at KTCU/88.77 FM. He retired from a career with NBC Universal and affiliate, WBAP AM/FM TV, in Fort Worth, during which he received multiple commendation letters regarding excellent service to his clients as well as his sales expertise. Later, he worked in sales for Sigma Steel and was successful in personal real estate investments. For years, Bill served his church as usher, deacon, elder, vice chairman of the General Board, and also president of First Christian Church. He loved chocolate cake, trains (both real and HO scale), and watching old programs like Andy Griffith and "The Johnny Carson Show." Bill was preceded in death by a sibling who was stillborn; his mother, Burdah Faye Magill; and his father, Joseph Hute Dinkins. SURVIVORS: Bill is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Teri and Beaux Riley of Arlington; his son and daughter-in-law, Bret and Shanna Dinkins of Weatherford; grandchildren, Ashleigh Riley, Rachel Riley, Sarah Riley, Emma Riley, Mattie Dinkins and Michael Dinkins; and great-granddaughter, Ellie Gamblin.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 10, 2019