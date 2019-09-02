|
Bill Bankston NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Bill Bankston passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at his home in North Richland Hills. He was 95 years of age. SERVICE: Noon Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Lucas Funeral Home in Keller. The family will greet guests one hour prior to the service. Burial follows in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Fort Worth. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a . Bill was born Nov. 22, 1923, in Ranger, Texas, to Carl and Annie Bankston. He was a graduate of Ranger High School. Bill also served his country proudly in the United States Navy in both World War II and Korea. Bill was preceded in passing by his wife, Frances Bankston. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Judy Conoley and husband, David, and Billye Sue Kern and husband, Charlie; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 2, 2019