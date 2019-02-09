Bill Fuller FORT WORTH--On Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, Bill Fuller entered his eternal home peacefully with his family by his side. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, at Christ Chapel Bible Church, 3701 Birchman Ave., Fort Worth, Texas, 76107. Visitation: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Mount Olivet Chapel, 2301 N. Sylvania Ave., Fort Worth, Texas, 76111. MEMORIALS: Memorial donations in memory of Bill Fuller may be made to Christ Chapel Bible Church for "Vision 2020." Bill will be forever remembered by his wife of 42 years, Eileen, and their precious children, Angela Kautz and Will Fuller, along with their spouses, Hans Kautz and Frances Fuller, respectfully. He will be fondly remembered as "Popi" to Sammy and Abigail Kautz, and Emmett and Liam Fuller. SURVIVORS: Bill leaves behind his dear brother, Steve Fuller; and his son, Blake Fuller of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., along with his beloved in-laws, Richard and Fannette Roach. He will be missed by Judy Fuller and Walter Lee of Lafayette, La., as well as Kay Fabian of Fort Worth. Bill loved siblings, Christina, Hardy, Erica, Scott, and Bonnie; and countless extended family and dear friends.



