Bill Jackson Carroll ALVARADO--Bill Jackson Carroll, 74, of Alvarado, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Fort Worth. SERVICE: At Bill's request, there will not be any services. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to . Bill was born Dec. 3, 1944, in Fort Worth, Texas, to William Jackson and Ellen Marice Britton Carroll. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Debra Sue Keplinger in Fort Worth on Feb. 6, 1980. He was a truck driver. SURVIVORS: His wife, Debbi Carroll of Alvarado; daughter, Sandra Gandy and husband, Brian, of Panhandle; son, Kevin Carroll and wife, Julia, of Burleson; grandchildren, PFC Justin Gandy and wife, Angela, of Fort Riley, Kan., Shayla Gandy of Panhandle, Brianna Gandy of Tahlequah, Okla., and Amber Hill and husband, J.D., of Fort Worth; great-grandsons, Noah, Emmett and Graham; brothers, Richard Carroll and Charles Carroll, both of Alvarado; sister, Polly Woolard and husband, Terry, of Alvarado; special family, Glena Carroll of Grandview and Joe Landis; brothers-in-law, David Keplinger and wife, Valerie, of Weatherford, Danny Keplinger and wife, Pam, of Olney; and many friends who will miss him dearly.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 11, 2019