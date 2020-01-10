|
|
Bill Lee Stevenson CROWLEY--Bill Lee Stevenson, 86, of Crowley, passed away Sun., January 5, 2020. FUNERAL: will be held at 12:30, Thursday, January 9 at First Baptist Church of Burleson. Visitation before the service at 11:30. He was born in Fort Worth on September 2, 1933. Bill graduated from Everman High School, received a Bachelor of Science degree from Texas Wesleyan College and earned a PhD in Preventive Medicine and Public Health from the University of Oklahoma. He was married to Mary Joyce Walker on April 30, 1951, in Everman. Bill had a career in environmental protection with the federal government, and completed his career as the Director of Environmental Safety and Health for the University of Texas at Arlington. He was a past Master of the Southside Masonic Lodge. His kind heart and generous spirit made him a cherished friend to all who knew him. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, L.M. and Ethel Stevenson, brother Mason, and sister Alice Jo. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his beloved wife, Joyce; his sister Mary Nell; his children Deborah Jan (husband Greg), Larry Bruce (wife Allison), and Donna; his grandchildren Jared, Seth, Russell and Allison; and great-grandchildren Tristan and Alexandra.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 10, 2020