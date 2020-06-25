Bill Palmer ARLINGTON--Bill Palmer, 92, of Arlington, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020. SERVICE: Due to the current circumstances, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. He was born on January 21, 1928 in Maryville, Tenn. to his parents, Harry and Viola Palmer. Bill honorably served in the U.S. Air Force and retired as Chief Master Sergeant. He was very active in the community. Bill volunteered at Harris Hospital in various capacities, Meals on Wheels for over 20 years, the Cowtown Marathon for 29 years, and was involved as a Mediator for the Dispute Resolution Services. He was preceded in death by his wife, Suzanne Palmer. Memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels Inc., of Tarrant County at 5740 Airport Freeway Haltom City, Texas 76117 or online at https://mealsonwheels.org/donate/ SURVIVORS: Bill is survived by his daughter, Melody Hamil and her husband, Burney Hamil; grandson, Petty Officer 1st Class USCG Thomas Hamil and his wife, Marca Hamil; granddaughter, Katherine Dickerson; 2 great-grandchildren; and his special friend, Jackie Martin.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 25, 2020.