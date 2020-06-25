Bill Palmer
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bill Palmer ARLINGTON--Bill Palmer, 92, of Arlington, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020. SERVICE: Due to the current circumstances, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. He was born on January 21, 1928 in Maryville, Tenn. to his parents, Harry and Viola Palmer. Bill honorably served in the U.S. Air Force and retired as Chief Master Sergeant. He was very active in the community. Bill volunteered at Harris Hospital in various capacities, Meals on Wheels for over 20 years, the Cowtown Marathon for 29 years, and was involved as a Mediator for the Dispute Resolution Services. He was preceded in death by his wife, Suzanne Palmer. Memorial donations may be made to Meals on Wheels Inc., of Tarrant County at 5740 Airport Freeway Haltom City, Texas 76117 or online at https://mealsonwheels.org/donate/ SURVIVORS: Bill is survived by his daughter, Melody Hamil and her husband, Burney Hamil; grandson, Petty Officer 1st Class USCG Thomas Hamil and his wife, Marca Hamil; granddaughter, Katherine Dickerson; 2 great-grandchildren; and his special friend, Jackie Martin.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Guardian Funeral Home
5704 JAMES AVE
Fort Worth, TX 76134
8172938477
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved