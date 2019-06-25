Bill Thompson RIVER OAKS--Bill Thompson, 91, died Friday, June 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Greenwood. Bill was born April 2, 1928, in Ryan, Okla., to Cleatus and Bob Thompson, and spent many years with his grandparents, Lawrence and Emma Lou Thompson. He married Elsie Fern Rose on May 5, 1949, and together they raised four children, Dale, Linda, Pat and Ramona. Bill was a World War II U.S. Navy veteran and worked for Cargill for 40 years, ultimately receiving the million mile safe driver award. Bill was best known as "Papa" by his family and enjoyed vacations to Colorado, fishing and listening to his lifelong favorite, Gene Autry. He was a kind and gentle soul who loved singing, telling stories and making all in his presence feel at home. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Cleatus and Bob; and grandson, Jeff Hopper. SURVIVORS: Wife, Elsie Fern; son, Dale Thompson and wife, LouAnn; daughters, Linda Hopper and husband, Don, Pat Alexander and husband, Jim, and Ramona Stark and husband, Frank; grandchildren, Chris, Neil, Wesley, Carolyn, Alan, Stephanie and Michael; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Happy trails, Papa - your loving family.



Published in Star-Telegram on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary