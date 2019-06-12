Bill W. Gandy FORT WORTH--Bill W. Gandy died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at a Dallas hospital, with his wife and son at his side. SERVICE: A celebration of Bill's life will be held at noon Saturday, June 15, at Friendly Lane Baptist Church, 3136 Friendly Lane, Haltom City, with the Rev. Dr. William T. Howe officiating. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, consideration of contributions to Bill's favorite cause, s, in his memory, is suggested. SURVIVORS: His wife, Elizabeth Orr Gandy; son and daughter-in-law, Sam and Lora Gandy; and four grand-girls, who called him "Grandad," were all fortunate to have had him. He is also survived by his sister, Linda and her husband, Dennis Moser, of Palestine; his sister, Pam and her husband, David Williams, of Mount Vernon; numerous cousins; many nieces and nephews; and by Beth's parents, John and Diane Orr, and her four siblings, their spouses and children.



Published in Star-Telegram on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary