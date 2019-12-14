|
Bill Womack AZLE--Bill Womack, 92, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Lakeside, 8801 Jacksboro Hwy. in Lakeside. Committal: 2:30 p.m. in Live Oak Cemetery near Rio Vista in Johnson County. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Biggers Funeral Home. Bill served his country in the Navy. He was a godly man, loved by all who knew him and was an ordained deacon. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, H.V. And Cleo Womack; a twin brother, Bob Womack; his son, Danny Womack; a sister, Patty Fisher; and a granddaughter, Jenise Evans. SURVIVORS: Wife of 71 years, Jean; son, "Tex" Womack and wife, Wanda; brother, Joe Womack and wife, Susan; sister-in-law, Dolores Womack; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 14, 2019