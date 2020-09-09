Billi Rogers

July 7, 1930 - September 7, 2020

Bedford, Texas - Billi Marie Rogers, 90, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020, in Bedford. Billi was born on July 7, 1930, in Fort Worth to William Jay and Willie May Smith. She graduated from Polytechnic High School in Fort Worth in 1948. She held a Bachelor of Arts degree from Arlington State College (now the University of Texas at Arlington) and a Master of Arts and Ph.D. from Texas Christian University.

Billi taught English at UT Arlington for a number of years, and following her teaching career, she and her husband Ken owned and operated several bookstores in Houston. She then set out to learn a new business, and along with her business partner, she owned and managed Bolton Alloys until retiring at age 82. A long-time resident of Houston, she was an active member of Grace Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday School and served as elder and clerk of Session.

Whether camping in the Texas hill country, driving through the French countryside, or exploring the Scottish Highlands, Billi was always ready for the next adventure. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends, and she was a vibrant, enthusiastic and engaging participant in church, neighborhood, and family gatherings. As her mobility decreased, Billi continued to be an avid reader and a fan of British TV dramas.

She is survived by her daughters, Jill Spencer and Holly Smith (Alan), her stepdaughter, Sonya Rogers Meador (John), and her stepson, Craig Rogers (Beverly). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Lauren Spencer (Emmett Moeller), Connor Spencer (Valerie), Spencer Smith, and Travis Smith, and her step-grandchildren Julie Rubenstahl (Trevor), Christopher Thralls (Julie), Kristin Rogers (Derek Ramsey), Courtney Rogers, and Cassie Rogers, as well as four step great-grandchildren. Her husband, Ken Rogers, predeceased her, as did her son, Mark Wilemon. Billi's life will be celebrated during a private family gathering.





