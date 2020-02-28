|
Billie Amyett BEDFORD -- Billie Amyett, 93, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Mount Olivet. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to "Seeds of Love" or "Luis Palau Association". Billie was born Oct. 13, 1926 in Wellington, Texas to parents, Fred and Virginia Henry. She was raised on a farm in North Texas during the "Great Depression". She was one of thirteen children and she remained close to her siblings for her entire life. She married Odice Amyett in 1952, and they were married for 47 years. They had three sons and loved to travel. They were active and dedicated in various church and Evangelistic organizations. SURVIVORS: Her sons, Alan and wife, Elena, Doug and wife, Monica, Stan and wife, Kristi; as well as seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 28, 2020