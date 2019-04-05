|
Billie Johnson Barton FORT WORTH -- Billie Johnson Barton passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Saturday in Biggers Funeral Chapel. Interment: Dido Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Biggers Funeral Home. Billie was born September 22, 1932 in Fort Worth to the late Elmer Willie Wallace and Rushie Samuel Brannon. She cared for her late husband, Red Barton through many illnesses. Billie was preceded in death by her husband, Bennie Gene "Red" Barton, her parents; and brother, J.B. Wallace. SURVIVORS: Children, Butch Barton and wife, Gail, Sherry Anderson and husband, Dub, and Mike Barton and wife, Kim; and numerous grandchildren and extended family members.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 5, 2019