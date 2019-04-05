Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
Resources
More Obituaries for Billie Barton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billie Barton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Billie Barton Obituary
Billie Johnson Barton FORT WORTH -- Billie Johnson Barton passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Saturday in Biggers Funeral Chapel. Interment: Dido Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Biggers Funeral Home. Billie was born September 22, 1932 in Fort Worth to the late Elmer Willie Wallace and Rushie Samuel Brannon. She cared for her late husband, Red Barton through many illnesses. Billie was preceded in death by her husband, Bennie Gene "Red" Barton, her parents; and brother, J.B. Wallace. SURVIVORS: Children, Butch Barton and wife, Gail, Sherry Anderson and husband, Dub, and Mike Barton and wife, Kim; and numerous grandchildren and extended family members.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now