Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Resources
More Obituaries for Billie Groening
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billie Bee Johnston Clark Groening

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billie Bee Johnston Clark Groening Obituary
Billie Bee Johnston Clark Groening GLEN ROSE--Billie Bee Johnston Clark Groening passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 in Glen Rose, Texas. SERVICE: In lieu of flowers donations to . Billie was born on May 4, 1931 in Alvarado, Texas to E. Clark and Hazel P. Johnston. She graduated from North Side High School in 1949. Billie was a service representative for Southwestern Bell Telephone for many years. She married Clifton I. Clark, Jr. on December 29, 1950, and after his death, married Lee Groening on May 15, 1981. Billie was a cancer survivor. She was preceded in death by both husbands and one grandchild. SURVIVORS: sons, Bruce Clark and wife, Rebecca and Cary Clark and wife, Karen; stepdaughters, Judy Groening and Peggy Richardson and husband, C.W.; six grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Read More
- ADVERTISEMENT -