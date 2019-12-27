|
Billie Bee Johnston Clark Groening GLEN ROSE--Billie Bee Johnston Clark Groening passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 in Glen Rose, Texas. SERVICE: In lieu of flowers donations to . Billie was born on May 4, 1931 in Alvarado, Texas to E. Clark and Hazel P. Johnston. She graduated from North Side High School in 1949. Billie was a service representative for Southwestern Bell Telephone for many years. She married Clifton I. Clark, Jr. on December 29, 1950, and after his death, married Lee Groening on May 15, 1981. Billie was a cancer survivor. She was preceded in death by both husbands and one grandchild. SURVIVORS: sons, Bruce Clark and wife, Rebecca and Cary Clark and wife, Karen; stepdaughters, Judy Groening and Peggy Richardson and husband, C.W.; six grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 27, 2019